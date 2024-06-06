Zack Moss sounds excited about Bengals backfield with Chase Brown

New Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss sounds more than happy to head into a committee approach with second-year riser Chase Brown.

Moss, in fact, has been more than open in confirming that idea despite not knowing exactly what the offense might look like next season.

“I mean, most of my career I’ve pretty much split time with somebody else regardless, and I think that’s kind of where the league is really right now,” Moss said, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “You really only have maybe two or three guys that are predominantly just the backfield by themselves and taking all those carries and hits. I never really worry about or think about it. I mean, I’m looking forward to seeing a guy like Chase be able to do a lot of good things and continue to, you know, build himself throughout this league. And when it’s my turn, I’ll go out there and do the same things, and I think when you got two backs, it makes it a little easier. I mean, I was in Indy with JT (Taylor), so when he came back (from injury), I was excited, just because it made things so much easier and defenses wore down, or whatever, things like that. So like I said, I’m trying to take that experience, bring it here with these guys, and kind of just help from that standpoint.”

Right now, Moss is merely using the early spring voluntary work to get a grasp on the offense and figure out the preferences of one quarterback Joe Burrow.

But the overarching idea that the Bengals will use more of a two-back look than in the past during the Joe Mixon era has plenty of logical backing. Coaches want to go under center more and diversify the offense, so utilizing Moss and Brown’s talents in a variety of formations and ways will help accomplish this.

Even so, Moss could end up pacing the team in carries regardless. Either way, like fans, the new starting running back sounds excited to see how it shakes out.

