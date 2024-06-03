Zack Moss: Big shoes to fill with Bengals, but I'm not worried about the past

The Bengals had a lot of stability in their backfield for the last seven seasons, but the 2024 campaign will bring a new look in Cincinnati.

Joe Mixon was traded to the Texans after an extended run as the team's No. 1 back and Zack Moss was signed as a free agent. Moss will be splitting time with Chase Brown at running back, but he knows that the circumstances of his arrival means that he will face comparisons to Mixon at points in the coming months.

Moss is well aware of what his predecessor meant to the franchise and said he's "super excited for that opportunity" with his new team.

“I’ve never been in a position where you come in after a guy who’s had so much success and means so much to the fanbase,” Moss said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “I mean, I remember watching Joe, just throughout the league, college and stuff like that. So, you know, definitely, I think it is big shoes to fill in that sense of things. But like I said, my job is not to worry about the past and things like that, it’s to go out there and do my job at a high level, and whatever my job looks like, that’s what I’m trying to do and be as consistent as I can be at that.”

Moss played a supporting role behind Jonathan Taylor with the Colts, so he's prepared for sharing duties with Brown. He said the younger back is "crazy fast" and believes the different styles they bring to the offense will bring good things to the offense as things play out this year.