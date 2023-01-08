Zack Moss best runs in 121-yard game Week 18
Watch Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss's best runs against the Houston Texans in Week 18.
Pollard's magical season now has a huge milestone, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and becoming the 9th in club history to reach the mark. | From @CDBurnett7
Who is favored between the Packers and Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 of the NFL season?
Lions vs. Packers: Last-minute thoughts, keys to the game and final prediction for Week 18
Giant signs. Updated jerseys. Love for Damar Hamlin was all over Buffalo's Highmark Stadium pregame Sunday, six days after his nightmarish cardiac arrest.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
No playoffs for Pittsburgh thanks to some bad losses in the first half of the season.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
The Dolphins won an 11-6 slugfest Sunday, then got help they needed when the Bills beat the Patriots. But they'll need their starting QB back to have a chance against those same Bills next week.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
The Chargers had some big stars limp off Sunday.
The Steelers were on the wrong end of a horrible call on Sunday.
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.