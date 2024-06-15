Zack Martin said Mavs run serves as kick in the butt for him and his Cowboys teammates

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin didn’t make any Dallas Mavericks basketball games during the regular season.

But he was on hand Friday night at American Airlines Arena for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Boston Celtics taking in the atmosphere.

“To come a finals game and see the fan base, it’s exciting,” said Martin, who was making an appearance with Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Martin has won just three playoff games since joining the Cowboys in 2014 and the team has made no trips to the NFC title game or the Super Bowl since 1996.

He said watching the Mavs and the Dallas Stars, who made the NHL Western Conference Finals, serves motivation for him and his teammates.

“It’s always great,” Martin said. “Obviously, the Stars had a good run this year and then the Mavs take it all way to the finals. So it’s definitely a little extra you kick in the butt to say, ‘let’s let’s go make a run ourselves and get to that last game.’ You see the support you get from the city. We’d love to have that to.”

Other celebs at Game 4 included Rich Paul, head of Klutch Sports and most famously known as the agent for Lebron James, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.