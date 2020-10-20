Zack Martin leaves for locker room to be evaluated for concussion

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is the latest injury to the team’s once-vaunted offensive line.

Martin had a rough first quarter.

He initially was checked for a stinger, and Connor McGovern warmed up. Martin briefly returned to the lineup before leaving after a hit to the head.

Martin underwent a cognitive exam in the blue medical tent before getting on the exercise bicycle on the sideline. He eventually was escorted to the locker room by Dr. Robert Fowler and an unaffiliated neurological consultant.

The team announced Martin is undergoing more evaluation.

His return is questionable. McGovern has replaced him.

The Cowboys already are without right tackle La'el Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith for the season. Center Travis Frederick retired before the season, and center Joe Looney remains out with an injury.

The team’s offensive line currently is left tackle Brandon Knight, left guard Connor Williams, rookie center Tyler Biadasz, McGovern and rookie right tackle Terence Steele.

