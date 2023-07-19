If Zack Martin holds out, who replaces him as the Cowboys RG?

Because no Cowboys summer is complete without a little pre-training camp drama, Zack Martin made headlines, announcing his displeasure with his current contract and is considering not reporting to camp later this month.

Martin, an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All Pro, and recent recipient of the elusive 99 rating on Madden Football, is set to count $11,040,000 million against the cap in 2023.

Playing on deal running through 2024, the 33-year-old seeks a new commitment from the Cowboys more in line with current market values.

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys haven’t been eager to rework Martin’s contract this summer and his threat of a holdout is designed to add urgency to the situation. With career earnings at nearly $75 million (per OTC), Martin is in a financial position to play hardball if Dallas won’t budge. It’s a situation the Cowboys will need to address.

If Martin holds out, the Cowboys’ already-unsettled situation on their offensive line becomes all the more unsettled. Dallas has been auditioning for starting LG this offseason. Subtracting Martin from the equation means the Cowboys now need to find two, not one, capable guards in Oxnard.

Edoga, a former third-round pick of the Jets, has been on the Cowboys’ radar from the start. The converted OT looked strong in his limited reps at guard and Dallas pegged him early in the offseason as a player who could challenge for the starting LG job in Dallas.

If the Cowboys eventually decide to stick Tyler Smith at LG, then Edoga would be the favorite to replace Martin at RG. Otherwise, the plan is Edoga to compete at LG in camp.

Farniok has been Dallas’ super-utility interior linemen able to fill in at center and both guard spots. He has the physical traits to be a player but has yet to show it consistently on the field.

He could be a nice placeholder in camp but probably not someone they want to roll into the season with at RG.

Waletzko, Dallas’ fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has been garnering praise all offseason. After essentially red-shirting his rookie year, Waletzko is ready to prove the buzz was earned and that he factors into the future on the offensive line.

Where, exactly, on the offensive line is the question. Waletzko ideally becomes a tackle one day in Dallas. His size and athleticism make him an ideal fit. But like Tyler Smith, he may be more useful inside first.

Until he gets on the field it’s all speculation, but Waletzko has to be seen as the early favorite to replace Martin if he holds out for an extended period of time.

After struggling his first two seasons in Dallas, Ball is fighting for a roster spot in 2023. While he impressed as a run-blocker in 2022, he looked incapable of providing adequate pass protection. This prompted the expected move from OT to OG this season as the Cowboys search for ways to salvage the career of the former fourth-round pick.

Extra opportunities will serve Ball well, so he stands to gain a lot from of a Martin holdout.

The Cowboys feel like they got a steal by getting Richards in the fifth round of the draft. The North Carolina tackle comes to Dallas as a skilled and versatile lineman with starter potential. The main issue plaguing Richards is said to be his play strength.

The ideal timeline for Richards is next season after he’s had a full year in the strength and conditioning program. But the NFL is rarely ideal, and the Cowboys have experience working athletic, yet not-so-strong guards, into their system (like Connor Williams and Conner McGovern).

The Terence Steele factor

Everything on the line is seemingly dependent on Steele. Rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, Steele’s return date and effectiveness are a bit of a mystery at this point.

If Steele is healthy enough to start Week 1 at RT, it would put in motion a domino effect across the line. Tyron Smith would likely take LT with Tyler Smith moving inside to LG. Then, in the case of a Martin holdout, all of the guard challengers would duke it out for RG.

If Steele isn’t ready to reclaim RT, Tyron Smith becomes the favorite at RT, with Tyler Smith going back to LT. It would mean Dallas has to find two suitable options at guard in training camp which would put them in a rather vulnerable position.

Comforting news

While a holdout at the onset of camp is perfectly possible, one that extends into the regular season is unlikely. The Cowboys already knew they had to extend Martin. He’s on the books for over $23 million in 2024 so Dallas was sure to add time and money to the deal to ease that impact.

Martin’s threat just expedites matters and reminds the Cowboys they don’t have the luxury of focusing on one extension at a time and will have to juggle them all to stay on track.

Martin is as polished and professional as they come, so when he does come back, he’ll be ready. His absence also opens up opportunities for others to get extra reps early in camp. Assuming everything gets resolved, this could very well be a good thing for the Cowboys.

