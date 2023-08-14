Zack Martin, Ezekiel Elliott get new deals
The Dallas Cowboys coughed up some extra cash to end All-Pro guard Zack Martin's holdout and Ezekiel Elliott will be wearing a different uniform next season.
Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the Patriots.
With Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott headed to the AFC East, how does that impact upcoming fantasy drafts?
Ronald Jones' loss could be Ezekiel Elliott's gain in Dallas.
The Cowboys' owner doesn't sound like someone willing to give in to Martin's demands.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
Martin reportedly feels he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”
