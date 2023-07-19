Zack Martin considering holding out? Here are all the details

Cowboys’ right guard Zack Martin has been racking up the accolades recently, as one of the best and brightest in the game. The six-time All-Pro has been named to the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine professional seasons and is regularly listed in every collection of best players the NFL has to offer. Most recently he’s been named one of the 25 most dominant players in the league by Touchdown Wire, a top-50 player by PFF, and he was assigned a 99 rating by Madden 24 on Wednesday morning.

To say he’s one of the best is an understatement. He’s a sure-fire Hall of Fame player and potentially first ballot, whenever he retires. Only because he’s been in the league so long, he’s no longer atop the pecking order of top-paid interior linemen. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Martin wants a new deal and isn’t happy with the fact he doesn’t have one yet.

Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it, per sources. Martin believes he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.”… pic.twitter.com/mKV2W9hPPZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2023

Current Contract

Martin signed a six-year extension in August of 2018 for $84 million that has him under contract through the 2024 season, an average of $14 million per season. The guaranteed portion of that deal is long gone, and the club has continuously deferred cap hits by triggering clauses in his deal that move base salary into bonus money that can be spread across future year’s of the club’s salary cap.

His base salary for 2023 is $1.7 million and his cap hit is $11.04 million. He was paid a restructure bonus of just under $12 million in March.

His deal now has two void years, 2025 and 2026, that will have just under $10 million of dead money on the books in 2025.

The interior OL financial landscape

$14 million is nothing to sneeze at, but obviously a deal constructed in the prior decade is no longer top of the market. Martin now ranks ninth among all interior OL in average salary and according to Schefter has been looking to get an extension done to bring him back up the charts.

Martin's personal landscape

As Martin’s deal was already restructured this spring, there isn’t any cap savings to be had by reworking his deal, but there are savings down the line.

Martin is on the books to make $13 million in base salary and a $1 million bonus in 2024. Along with his prior bonus allocation cap hit of $9.34 million, he’s looking at a $23.4 million cap hit next season, along with the just under $10 million dead money hit in 2025.

A new deal would likely need to address the 2024 money owed to him to create more flexibility next season and add additional years. Again, Martin’s current deal has no guaranteed money, so it’s likely he’s looking to get some additional security.

Cowboys have a bunch of pending deals on the horizon

The Cowboys are facing some serious negotiations over the next 15 months. Cornerback Trevon Diggs is in the final season of his rookie contract. Draft classmate CeeDee Lamb is as well, but the club has picked up the fifth-year option so he’s on the books for 2024. Micah Parsons, who many consider the best defensive player in the league, is eligible for a new deal following this season and Dallas is going to have to weigh paying him early against how much he’ll cost in a few years.

Then there’s quarterback Dak Prescott, who has two years remaining on his four-year deal. Prescott’s cap hits starting in 2024 are ridiculously high and the fact he has a no-tag clause in his deal gives him all of the leverage in the world.

Martin’s next deal has to be weighed against all of his teammates. As VP Stephen Jones often says, there’s only so much pie to go around.

Cowboys Current Cap Space

Right now, the Cowboys have the seventh-highest amount of cap space in the NFL, at $20.6 million, according to Over The Cap. That can evaporate quickly as it applies to Martin and the players listed above, but anything unused in 2023 rolls over to 2024’s salary cap. There’s a lot of money already tied into the 2024 cap projection as Dallas is down to No. 19 in projected space, with just over $24 million in room.

Martin's Contemporaries

Here’s a list of the top-10 interior OL average salaries as of Wednesday July 19, 2023:

