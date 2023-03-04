Zack Kuntz runs official 4.55-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Old Dominion Monarchs tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward is heading for free agency. And he may have to go elsewhere if he wants to return to his preferred position of free safety. G.M. John Lynch recently explained that Ward wasn’t thrilled about moving from safety to slot corner in 2022. And Lynch knows Ward wants to go back [more]
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
A late-race charge earned Austin Hill his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano put the Team Penske No. 22 car on the pole Saturday for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Kamaiu Johnson was DQ'd under Rule 3.3b for signing an incorrect scorecard Friday at Bay Hill and he later issued an apology.
Tabatha Ricci's first octagon stoppage came in impressive fashion against former title challenger Jessica Penne at UFC 285.
On a windy day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees outfielders hit four home runs (five total) but they were outslugged by the Tampa Bay Rays, 14-10, on Saturday afternoon.
Kurt Kitayama rolled in a long birdie putt on the 18th green to take a slender one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday.Until his birdie on the 18th, it looked as if Kitayama would have to settle for a share of the lead alongside Scottie Scheffler and Norway's Viktor Hovland, who are tied for second spot on eight under.
These five stats help tell the story of how the Warriors were a perfect 5-0 in their latest five-game homestand.
The Nittany Lions have the most semifinal wrestlers of all Big Ten schools.
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
UFC president Dana White currently has no interest in future negotiations with former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Randle finished with 43 points.
UNC hosts Duke on Saturday in a regular-season finale that could decide whether the Tar Heels will be in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Toto Wolff finally admitted Mercedes got their car concept wrong last year and that they will now need a complete “change of direction” if they want to get back to winning world titles.
The top seed and bottom seed are locked in for the Big 12 men's basketball tournament, but what are the scenarios for the second through ninth seeds?