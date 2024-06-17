Zack Kelly escapes bases-loaded jam as Red Sox set club record with 9 steals in 9-3 win over Yankees

Boston Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly reacts after allowing no runs while pitching in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Zack Kelly escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh before Connor Wong had a two-run triple in the bottom of the inning, lifting the Red Sox to a 9-3 victory over the MLB-best New York Yankees on Sunday night.

The Red Sox set a club-record with nine stolen bases, with David Hamilton getting four, to take two of three games from the Yankees. It was the most stolen bases in a major league game this season and the most allowed by the Yankees since May 19, 1915.

“Hammy kind of carried the load there,” Boston outfielder Jarren Duran said of Hamilton. “I got a couple. It just kind of shows when we can run the bases like we can, it does a lot for the team.”

Hamilton stole second in the third, second and third in the fifth and set the club record with his swipe of second in the eighth. Duran had a pair, too.

“It was fun, just an overall fun game,” Hamilton said.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th homer, a solo shot, and Jose Trevino added a solo drive for the Yankees (50-24).

“They were able to get on base and then once they were able to get on base, they were able to get into scoring position,” Judge said of Boston's base stealing. “They capitalized when they got guys in scoring position. They were able to do it all night.”

Boston starter Kutter Crawford (3-6) tied his career-high with nine strikeouts, giving up three runs, three hits and a walk in six innings.

After losing the series opener, the Red Sox gave their first consecutive sellout crowds of the season at Fenway Park lots to cheer for.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo left the game in the seventh after colliding with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino on a play at first and falling hard on his right arm.

Bernardino was reaching for a wide throw by Dominic Smith when the two collided and Rizzo went to the ground hard after crossing the bag safely. He immediately grabbed his wrist/hand. The club said it was a right lower arm injury.

“The initial imaging ... which is a low-grade X-Ray, was negative, but he's in some pain in that lower arm in a number of places,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “He'll get a lot of tests (Monday) and see what we're dealing with. When he didn't get up right away, I could tell he was in some pain.”

Marcus Stroman (6-3) gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings.

New York sliced it to 4-3 in the sixth when Jose Trevino homered into the Green Monster seats and Anthony Volpe scored on a wild pitch.

Judge homered into the last row of the Monster seats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: They haven’t decided if ace Gerrit Cole’s next start will be with the Yankees or another rehab start. “I think we’re going to make it tonight or definitely tomorrow,” Boone said of a decision. Working back from an elbow injury since spring training, Cole said he was “feeling good” following his third rehab start. … Placed top prospect Jasson Domínguez on the minor league injured list. Boone said he injured his left oblique area on a check swing. … Boone also confirmed that OF prospect Everson Pereira had season-ending internal brace surgery on his throwing elbow two weeks ago.

Red Sox: Reliever Chris Martin (anxiety) threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. The club probably will activate him Tuesday. “He’s in a good spot,” manager Alex Cora said. “Hopefully this helped him, too, to reset his body and we get the best version of him — the strike-throwing machine with quality strikes.” … INF Romy Gonzalez (strained left hamstring) went 4 for 6 with three RBIs for Worcester. “There’s a good chance he’ll join us in Toronto,” Cora said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (3-5, 3.59 ERA) is set to start the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday against second-place Baltimore. RHP Albert Suárez (3-0, 1.61) is scheduled for the Orioles.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (3-4, 3.88) is slated to face Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 3.26) when the teams open a three-game series in Toronto on Monday.

