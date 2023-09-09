Zack Greinke's four strikeouts
Zack Greinke strikes out four batters in 3 2/3 innings of relief against the Blue Jays
Zack Greinke strikes out four batters in 3 2/3 innings of relief against the Blue Jays
"I just feel like somebody shot me," the right-handed pitcher said of his injury.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot Thursday.
Early in the season opener, Dan Campbell made a big gamble.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's next match.