Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among early starters in Round 1

Zack Greinke's Athletics dominance complimented by Chad Pinder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Kleinschmidt
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Greinke's dominance vs. A's earns high praise from Pinder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Zack Greinke is on his game, he’s on it. It’s the worst time to let up.

He got the start for the Houston Astros in their 8-1 win over the Athletics on Wednesday at the Coliseum, and despite Chad Pinder being familiar with him, he’s been able to read Greinke well. 

“He’s pitched some really good games against us before,” Pinder said after the game. “I wouldn’t say it’s anything different as far as he was attacking us. He was lights out today. Fastball was there for him, both sides of the plate, sinker in, four-seamer. He had control of everything today and was working the corners and made some really good pitches. That’s not something we’re shocked by -- it is Zack Greinke.”

Pinder smoked a single off of Greinke in the bottom of the second inning that had an exit velocity of 107.7 mph -- the highest of the game. And while the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner isn’t known for having a lot of velocity, he brought the heat Wednesday. 

“His fastball was up to 93 today. It was crisp,” Pinder added. “When he’s locating with that, it’s a tough assignment."

RELATED: MLB 2021 odds: Athletics' chances of winning AL West, World Series

The only run the A's scored off Greinke came on a double by Sean Murphy in the second inning. They had no answer for the Astros ace over the next six innings.

“We do got to be better, we have to be better as a group and stringing together some better at-bats, making working some pitch counts better when he does have his stuff like that, but today we couldn’t get anything going on him and he pitched a great game,” Pinder said.

“You know everything’s moving and he knows exactly where everything’s going so when a guy like him is on, we really got to bury down and grind at-bats out and today he got the better of us.”

Recommended Stories

  • Astros vs. A's Highlights

    Gurriel, Greinke lead the Astros past the A's, 8-1

  • Gurriel drives in 4 runs as Astros thump Athletics 8-1

    Zack Greinke wanted to throw harder, and he surprised himself when the radar gun read 93 mph on a fastball in the first inning — and it sure felt great. José Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yuli Gurriel drove in four runs to back Greinke, and the Houston Astros won for the seventh time in eight games by beating the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Wednesday night. Greinke (4-1) struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, allowing one run on four hits over eight impressive innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

  • Twins legend Kirby Puckett's former Brooklyn Park home is on the market for $485K

    The home where Kirby Puckett lived during both Twins World Series titles is on the market for the first time in nearly 25 years. What to expect: It's a surprisingly modest home, considering who built it in 1986. Highlighting just how much baseball salaries have skyrocketed, Puckett made only $130,000 in 1985. He later moved to an Edina mansion. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Listed at $485,000, the 3,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gazebo and sits on 270 feet of pond shoreline. The sellers, who are baseball fans in their 60s, are including their collection of Puckett memorabilia, including a rare photo of the late slugger with a baseball on his head. Flashback: Former Twins pitcher Pat Neshek, who grew up in Brooklyn Park, saw the listing and tweeted, "I sold Kirby a box of 24 caramel hockey fundraiser bars ... at that house in 1989 ... walked right up off the street and [Puckett's wife] Tonya answered the door, got to go inside while she got money!"The intrigue: Listing agent Brandon Johnson of JP Willman Realty Twin Cities said it's believed Puckett had a secret compartment hidden near the basement wet bar that no one has been able to locate. If you want it: Johnson said offers will be accepted starting Friday and there's an open house on Saturday."I don't think it's going to last until Sunday," he said. Photo: JP Willman Realty Twin Cities More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mets vs Braves Highlights: Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a walk-off home run as the Mets lost to the Braves 5-4

    David Peterson collapses after hot start, as Ronald Acuna Jr.&nbsp;hit a walk-off home run in what was a back-and-forth game to sink the Mets, 5-4

  • Civale, Naylor lead Indians past Ohtani's Angels, 3-2

    Ever since Aaron Civale was a youngster coming up in Connecticut, he has thrived on being the underdog in a big pitching matchup. Not many names in baseball are bigger than Shohei Ohtani these days, and Civale more than held his own against the Angels' two-way star during another big win for the Cleveland Indians. Civale pitched seven strong innings, Josh Naylor drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth and Cleveland overcame Ohtani's latest do-everything performance for a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

  • Cubs’ Jason Heyward exits vs. Nationals, P.J. Higgins makes debut

    Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward left Wednesdays game against the Nationals in the fourth inning.

  • Tarik Skubal collects first win of 2021, Tigers defeat Mariners 6-2 for three-game sweep

    Tigers starter Tarik Skubal picks up his first win of 2021 as Detroit beats the Seattle Mariners, 6-2 for a three-game sweep on the road.

  • Naylor HR in 8th sends Indians over Trout-less Angels 6-5

    In a game that featured five home runs and included another drive by Shohei Ohtani, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Indians won it with the last blast. Naylor hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning as the Indians snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. “I knew going into the inning we could change things if we could get one more on the board,” said Naylor, who went 2 for 4 for his sixth multihit game this month.

  • Samsonov and Schultz's fumbled handoff caps crazy 2OT thriller in Boston

    A wild Game 3 ended with a Bruins double-overtime win after Craig Smith converted on a brutal communication blunder between two Capitals teammates.

  • Valerie Loureda dedicates Bellator 259 to memory of grandfather, who died from COVID-19

    Valerie Loureda opens up about the tragedy she went through ahead of Bellator 259.

  • Padraig Harrington suggests Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are shoo-ins for Ryder Cup picks

    Europe captain Padraig Harrington has revealed Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits. Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Irishman’s comments before Thursday’s first round of the USPGA Championship here at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry. As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear he could essentially be in a dogfight for one spot. Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in the last few months of the points race to make it by right. Speaking candidly to Telegraph Sport, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points [per qualifying event], the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most. “I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. “If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter so that doesn’t leave very much does it? Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta [where he finished seventh] that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? “You got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention. Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him. Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian…” Garcia is currently in 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record point scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied a 10th appearance.

  • Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Why is there so much vitriol over Tim Tebow's potential Jaguars camp invite?

    It's a low-risk gamble, one NFL teams make all the time, and Tebow is opening himself up to possible embarrassment by doing it.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers still need help entering final day of regular season

    There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Dana White blocked Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya; Triller boss upset

    Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya were in negotiations for a fight until UFC president Dana White vetoed it.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.