Zack Greinke was so good Wednesday night that the Giants couldn't make contact when he told them what pitches were coming.

No, seriously.

Zack Greinke didn't seem to care who knew the signs 🤨 pic.twitter.com/B9z6imk0eS — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 13, 2020

Greinke signaled his pitch to Astros catcher MartÍn Maldonaldo in the top of the seventh inning of Houston's 5-1 win ... with runners on first and second, nobody out and Giants shortstop Mauricio Dubon stood in the batter's box.

Dubon then flew out to center on the pitch Greinke called.

"Today, there was a man on second base and it got all messed up and it took longer than I was hoping it would take," Greinke told reporters on a video conference call (H/T MLB.com's Brian McTaggart). "It's 50 percent my fault and 50 percent Maldy's fault. ... I don't like taking a long time with a man on second base especially. I'm trying to find a way to speed that up. So far this year, it's been good. It got messed up today."

[RELATED: Slater, Solano injuries expose Giants' offensive weakness in loss]

Greinke wasn't just showing off, but he had every right to with Wednesday's performance. The longtime thorn in the Giants' side struck out seven and allowed just one earned run 6 1/3 innings of work. Greinke picked up his first win of the season, improving to 14-3 in his career against the Giants and lowering his all-time ERA versus San Francisco to just 2.18. The 36-year-old has now won more games against the Giants than all but one other team.

Ownage is ownage, but signaling your own pitches ownage? That's something else entirely.

Zack Greinke calls pitch out loud, reaches new level of Giants ownage originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area