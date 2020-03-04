Zack Greinke attributes higher velocity to working out less

Satchel Paige was famously quoted as saying, “I don’t generally like running. I believe in training by rising gently up and down from the bench.” He also, in his famous six tips about “how to keep young” said “avoid running at all times.”

So, make no mistake: arguably the greatest pitcher in baseball history says not to work out very much if you can help it.

Zack Greinke is one of the best pitchers of his era. And while he didn’t cite Paige directly today, he certainly channeled him when speaking after tossing three shutout innings in his spring training outing against the Marlins. It was an outing in which he was hitting 91 on the radar gun, which is pretty hot for Greinke at this stage of his career. Specifically in spring training, where in the past he has routinely found himself mired in the mid to upper 80s in many seasons.

To what does he attribute his better veloicty this spring? Greinke:

“Threw more in the offseason, and . . . did some less workouts. So, workout less. Feel better when I workout less.”

The reporter asked him if it was a concerted effort to work out less. Greinke said “Yeah.”

Less is more, baby. Video:

Zack Greinke credits his heightened 91mph Spring Training velo (compared to his usual mid-80s) on working out LESS. The legend continues to grow… pic.twitter.com/Vpr9a1bJxM — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) March 4, 2020





