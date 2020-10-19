Zack Ertz could be intriguing trade deadline target for Patriots

As the 2020 NFL trade deadline nears, is always fun to assess the Patriots needs heading into it, and potential players that could help.

With the November 3 deadline looming, Nick “Fitzy” Stevens offered up his deadline wish list when it came to players who New England should target. Reading the list is pretty intriguing

There are some big names on it, but one in particular stands out. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz would be the perfect fit for New England. Ertz, even with an ankle injury that will keep him out for a few weeks, would be exactly what the New England Patriots would need.

Ertz is having a little bit of a down year. So far this season, he has 24 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. His best game statistically came on September 22 against Cincinnati. In that contest, he caught seven passes for 70 yards, averaging 10 yards per catch.

Ertz’s only touchdown of the season came in Philadelphia’s season-opener against the Washington Football Team. For that game, he caught three passes for 18 yards. Although his numbers are not terrible by any stretch, they are certainly not the type of numbers we are used to seeing from him.

Tight end Dallas Goedert has begun to take on a larger role in the Philadelphia offense. For his part, he has recorded 13 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. He has become a big weapon for Philadelphia, averaging 10.6 yards per reception.

Although Godert’s numbers are comparable to Ertz’s, there is little doubt that Goedert is eating into a lot of Ertz’s pass-catching opportunities. No longer is Ertz the only viable option at the tight end position. As result, his value has lessened a bit. That may make him expendable come November 3.

As part of his breakdown on WEEI.com, Stevens noted that Ertz would be a huge upgrade at the tight end position for a Patriots team that desperately needs one.

Without much production at all from Ryan Izzo or either of the rookies, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, this is a definite need. Ertz, who is signed up for 2021, is seemingly being pushed aside by Dallas Goedert.

It would be interesting to see who New England would give up to get him. Ertz would definitely be a welcome addition to the offense, and he gives Cam Newton a desperately-needed weapon to throw to, New England certainly needs production from that position, and Ertz would provide that.

