Zack Britton makes bold boast about Yankees ahead of Red Sox series

The New York Yankees, like the rival Boston Red Sox, stayed virtually silent at Wednesday's MLB trade deadline.

And Zack Britton couldn't be happier.

While folks in Boston (rightfully) called out president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski for failing to upgrade a third-place Red Sox team, the Yankees reliever believes his club is elite as is.

"I've played against the Yankees my whole career," Britton told SNY's Scott Thompson. "This is by far the best team I've seen them put together since I've been in the big leagues. So I think we got a really good shot with the guys in-house."

In fact, Britton, who spent seven-plus seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before coming to New York at the 2018 trade deadline, insists the Yankees in full form are the best team in baseball.

"Obviously we gotta play better than we have over the last few weeks," he added. "But if we do and guys pitch and hit to their potential, play defense to their potential, we're better than every team."

They're certainly better than the Red Sox, who trail New York by 10.5 games entering a three-game series in the Bronx.

The Sox showed signs of life last weekend by taking three of four from the Yankees at Fenway Park but are 1-6 against their rival this season on away or neutral (London) turf. If that trend continues, Britton's Yankees could drive a final nail into Boston's American League East coffin.

You could argue the Houston Astros are the new class of the AL after landing stud starter Zack Greinke. But the Yankees also should get Luis Severino and Dellin Betances back from injuries for the stretch run, so Britton (unlike Red Sox fans) has reason to be confident in his club.

