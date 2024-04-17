Zachary Tobe enters transfer portal, one of several Illini looking for a new place to play

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Zachary Tobe is in the transfer portal. After playing in 10 games as a true freshman last fall, the Florida defensive back is looking for a new place to play next season. Tobe got plenty of opportunity with the Illini, recording 25 tackles in 10 games, starting three at cornerback. He’s the most surprising portal loss for the Illini on the opening day of the period Tuesday, with eight players in all putting their name in including Jared Badie, Joey Okla, Owen Anderson and Anthony Johnson, among others.

