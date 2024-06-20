Zachary football’s new starting quarterback shines in the spring

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary High School graduated 17 starters from last year’s state runner-up team and now, they’ll have to rely on a lot of new faces in 2024.

Head coach David Brewerton already named Caleb Gonzales as the starting quarterback. As a junior, Gonzales split time last season with senior Hudson Spangler.

“People have doubted me just cause they say I’m too small,” said Gonzales. “I know people have said I won’t survive 5A football, but I was able to produce for us last year and I always play with that chip on my shoulder. I always have a fire in me.”

That fire is what fuels Gonzales and a lot of what drives him. He’s put in a lot of work in the offseason as he prepares for his senior year at Zachary.

“Physically, he’s bigger,” said coach Brewerton. “He’s certainly stronger. I was looking at his numbers in the weight room the other day, significantly stronger than he was a year ago, and he threw a ton of balls in the offseason with different 7-on-7 teams that he plays with. I’m listening to him and one of the corners from the other teams today talking smack back and forth. All those things are important, but leadership qualities are there, he’s got some moxie with him.”

The recruiting process has heated up over the summer for Gonzales, catching the eyes of some Ivy League schools. Despite being undersized, the senior quarterback is poised for a breakout season and expect other colleges to take notice.

“These DI schools, I’m not their prototypical guy that they can develop,” said Gonzales. “I’m not 6’2″ 6’1″ 6’3″ or whatever but they all say I can play. They just won’t pull the trigger and you know that just fuels me even more.”

