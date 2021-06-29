Zachary Carter has a chance to shine at defensive end in 2021

Florida defensive end Zachary Carter has proven he’s one of the most unselfish players in the Gators program the last couple of seasons. He’s at his best when he plays on the edges of the defensive lines rushing the quarterback. But last season he took snaps at defensive tackle because the defense didn’t have enough bodies at that position.

The Gators addressed that need in the offseason adding defensive tackle transfers Antonio Shelton from Penn State and Daquan Newkirk from Auburn. Second-year freshman Gervon Dexter also had a strong spring that gives them another body inside. This should allow Carter to focus on maintaining the edge up front and be a living nightmare for opposing quarterbacks that can help him elevate his NFL draft stock.

In 2019, Carter only started a few games, but he still managed to finish second on the team in sacks and tackles for loss. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss. He took a step forward to lead the team in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (9.5) while he spent most of his snaps at defensive tackle.

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham should move Carter back to his natural position, which should help his defense rebound after a rough 2020.

However, his willingness to do whatever was best for Florida should pay huge dividends with NFL scouts. Carter also showed them that he can fit well in a 4-3 or a 3-4 scheme that will make him hard to pass up in next year’s NFL draft.

Related