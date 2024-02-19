Zachariah Branch is staying busy in a pivotal year at USC
USC Trojans wide receiver and return specialist Zachariah Branch is a busy man. As you might have heard, he chose to join the USC track and field team this season.
The freshman from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School was a bonafide superstar in 2023 when healthy. He had 29 receptions for 311 yards and 2 TDs during the season. He also rushed for 70 yards on 8 carries with 1 TD.
Branch is USC’s first-ever true freshman First Team All-American. He was also named to the USA TODAY All-American First Team as a kick returner.
Additionally, he was named a Sports Illustrated Second Team All-American as a kick returner, a CBS Sports Honorable Mention All-American as a wide receiver/punt returner, a College Football News Honorable Mention Freshman All-American as a wide receiver, the College Football Network Freshman Specialist of the Year as a punt returner, and a College Football Network Freshman All-American.
Branch’s big goal for 2024 on the football field: Channel his athleticism and upside into the flow of games and the structure of Lincoln Riley’s offense. If Branch can significantly evolve as a route-runner, USC’s wide receiver group could really take off and approach the standard set by Jordan Addison and others in 2022.
