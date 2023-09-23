Zachariah Branch has a simple equation for success

Zachariah Branch knows he is good, but more than that, he knows why he is good. There’s nothing wrong with a little self-confidence and healthy male ego. Problems arise when the ego becomes a culture of self-worship and elevation, instead of being the organic product of development, coaching, learning, and guidance.

Branch was asked if he is suprised about how good he has become in a relatively short time as a football player. He told 247Sports the following:

““That’s a great question. I would say I’m not necessarily surprised on what I’ve been doing, just because I worked so hard to get to this point. I mean, I feel like I worked extremely hard, especially because I’m pretty much a smaller receiver, so compared to a lot of bigger guys, I feel like I have a lot of areas where I can improve to help myself stand out. So I feel like all the work that I’ve put in day in, day out for years, I was just waiting for the opportunity.”

Branch acknowledges he is good, but in a way which elevates the work and the process needed to be good. No shortcuts, no runaway ego. This is a player who truly “gets it.” It’s refreshing to see. If Branch continues to work hard, the sky is the limit in terms of his ceiling at USC.

