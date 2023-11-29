Zachariah Branch named one of College Wire’s top Pac-12 performers of 2023

Zachariah Branch didn’t have a huge 2023 season for USC as a wide receiver, but his impact as a kick returner was unmistakable. Branch was named one of College Wire’s top Pac-12 football performers for 2023 as a special teams player.

College Wire’s Ryan Haley has more:

“The only freshman to finish within the conference’s top 10 in all-purpose yards, Branch made an immediate impact in the return game. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown in his first-ever collegiate game against San Jose State, and he returned a punt for a touchdown in his first-ever conference game against Stanford. He was the only punt returner in the country to average at least 20 yards a return.”

Branch has a full offseason in which to develop his skills as a receiver. USC will need him to become an elite offensive weapon, not just a special teams demon, in 2024. Branch will need to make life easier for USC’s 2024 quarterback, which won’t be Caleb Williams.

