Zachariah Branch is another name to watch at USC spring game

The USC spring game will involve a lot of storylines and plot points. One of the more exciting dimensions of any spring game for any college football program is the performance of the most-hyped freshmen in the new recruiting class.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tackett Curtis has generated tremendous hype as a linebacker. Many are wondering if he will be the next great USC linebacker.

On the offensive side of the ball, receiver Zachariah Branch is the freshman who is generating the most hype and has — in many eyes — the most upside of any offensive player in the 2023 recruiting class Lincoln Riley brought to Los Angeles.

Our friends at The Voice of College Football, Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya, are the co-hosts of the weekend USC show Trojan Conquest Live. The program airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. On a recent broadcast, they discussed Branch’s Heisman potential among other topics.

Branch will be part of the USC spring game this Saturday at noon in the Los Angeles Coliseum. We can’t wait to see what he will bring to the field for the Trojans.

