Zachara Perkins on why she picked Rutgers basketball

Incoming freshman Zachara Perkins is a big piece of the future of Rutgers women’s basketball. The highly-rated forward, who signed with the program in November, very much believes in the direction of the Scarlet Knights’ rebuild.

During her recruitment, she picked Rutgers from a final three that also included Syracuse and Tulsa.

Perkins, a four-star according to ProspectsNation, is a 6-foot-2 forward from St. Pius X (Humble, Texas). As a senior, she was an all-state and all-region selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

She is comfortable in the post where here physicality was a difficult match-up at the high school level. But the ability to square up and shoot is a noticeable part of her offensive game.

“I felt that Rutgers was everything I was looking for in a school,” Perkins told Rutgers Wire. “They believed in me, they paid attention to the details and were – and still are – persistent about how confident they are in my ability.”

Perkins joins a 2024 recruiting class that also includes five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller.

Rutgers women’s basketball is undoubtedly going through a rebuild under Coquese Washington, set to enter her third year with the program.

Last year, Rutgers went 8-24 (2-16 Big Ten). Perkins said that the season wasn’t a letdown in the slightest and was part of what she sees as the needed steps to create a firm foundation for Rutgers.

“No, I wouldn’t say I was discouraged at all,” Perkins said. “I know coach ‘Co’ is rebuilding and that doesn’t just come in the blink of an eye. I also know what’s to come for our program and I’m excited to come in and truly show what Rutgers is all about.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire