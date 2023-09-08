Zach Winer makes unforgettable first start, Davide runs wild as Franklin football rolls

FRANKLIN - Zach Winer relied on his instincts over experience.

The Franklin High junior football player was making his first start at cornerback Thursday against Wachusett on an island in the left side of the defensive formation.

Running back Mike Davide just reclaimed the lead for the Panthers with a short touchdown run, and the Mountaineers offense took the field to respond. Winer stepped in front of a pass intended for the right sideline, corralled it and ran untouched 30 yards for a touchdown.

"Running down the field felt like a dream. It felt surreal," Winer said. "I felt like I got knocked out (of) the play before. It was just a dream. That was awesome."

Instead he delivered the staggering blow, aiding Franklin's run of 23 unanswered second-half points in a 36-14 victory. The Panthers beat Wachusett for the third straight season opener. They haven't lost a home opener since 2017.

Franklin shut out the Mountaineers in the second half.

"We stepped up. We played well, the whole defense," Winer said. "I felt like that (interception) was a turning point in the game, but we kept the momentum the whole game."

The Panthers leaned on Davide for offense starting sophomore quarterback James Bruso in his first varsity action. Davide bolstered the attack, running 34 times for 202 yards and four touchdowns.

"I was prepared for it. We do a lot of inside run periods in practice, and with a young quarterback, I knew I had to step up," Davide said.

He punched in the game's first touchdown from 12 yards out with 5:57 left in the first quarter, slicing through the defense. Wachusett answered with a 4-yard Brian Pupecki run after a great kick return less than three minutes later.

Davide converted another one with 8:56 to halftime, and a false start penalty pushed the extra point back. Franklin missed and only led 13-7. That bit the Panthers when Mountaineers quarterback Dillon Harper uncorked a 47-yard rainbow down the left sideline to Ehtan Blomquist for a 14-13 lead with 8:43 to halftime.

Franklin senior Mike Davide runs the ball during the football game against Wachusett at Franklin High School on Sep. 07, 2023.

Franklin coach Eian Bain told the Panthers they needed to win the third quarter and shut Wachusett out in the fourth quarter. The Panthers didn't allow a point after halftime. Davide ran in a touchdown from five yards out to retake the lead 20-14 with 4:49 left in the third, then he completed the four pack 2:45 on the clock to put the game to bed.

The Panthers added a safety with 5:05 remaining after stuffing Wachusett back in the end zone following a failed fourth and goal conversion. Franklin plays another Thursday game next week at Brockton (7 p.m. at Marciano Stadium).

