How Zach Wilson's Pro Day sold Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh on picking him in 2021 NFL Draft

Zach Wilson is a New York Jet and GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are thrilled with their new QB. Douglas and Saleh explain what Wilson brings to the table and the moment that solidified in their minds that they would use the No. 2 overall pick on Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft.

