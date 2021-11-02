Zach Wilson's personal coach, John Beck, joining Jets for rest of season

Zach Wilson prepares to throw white jersey October 2021

Zach Wilson's personal coach is about to be around the Jets a lot more.

John Beck, a former BYU quarterback who runs a quarterback school, was on the Jets' sidelines this past Sunday during their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And Beck will now be with the Jets for the rest of the season, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.



Wilson is still recovering from a knee injury, and there is a chance he will be back by the time the Jets face the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 14.

In the meantime, Mike White went off during his first NFL start on Sunday, earning himself another start this coming Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

And as Wilson continues to recover, he's been supporting White.

"Zach was awesome. He was the first person in the hall when I got off the field to congratulate me, gave me this huge hug," White told reporters on Monday about Wilson's reaction following Sunday's game. "I was real nervous that I hit his knee and banged him up, but he honestly might have been more juiced up than me.



"He was texting my phone during the game -- like every play he was texting my phone, knowing obviously I wasn't gonna answer. He was like 'Oh my God, that was awesome.' Then he had a big, long congratulation text for me and how happy he was."



Mike White and Zach Wilson

Before Wilson got hurt, his rookie season had more ups than downs, with the 22-year-old showing flashes but struggling for the most part.

In six games, Wilson has completed 104 of 181 passes (57.5 percent) for 1,168 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

And while a quarterback controversy between Wilson and White seemed unthinkable as recently as a few days ago, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been vague about what will happen when Wilson is healthy enough to return.

"Zach getting healthy is always at the forefront of our mind. But, at the same time, guys -- and, again, it's a hypothetical -- you just take the days as they come," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "I mean, that'd be the best thing I can answer. If everything goes according to plan and Zach comes back and he's healthy, we'll address it when we cross that bridge."