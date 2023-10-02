Zach Wilson's performance in Jets' defeat, maturity after is reason to believe

Oct 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah (not pictured) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD — Robert Saleh addressed the locker room first. Coaches always do after a game and the Jets’ 23-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday was no different. What happened next, though? That was.

Zach Wilson, the Jets’ polarizing and much-maligned quarterback, took the room from his coach. He apologized. He felt he let them down. He felt this loss was on him. He felt he cost them the game. This was on him. No one else. Him.

Players approached Wilson after. They pointed out their own flaws. It didn’t matter to the quarterback. He only focused on his fourth-quarter fumble — the one that gave Kansas City the ball for the final time. He did that. No one else.

A silver lining in this defeat: If Wilson marries this level of accountability with the newfound play displayed under the lights, then this Jets season is only beginning and so far from ending.

“He played amazing today,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said, recalling Wilson’s words. “I’m proud of him.”

The final images of Wilson on Sunday night will be that of a passer despondent. Cameras caught Wilson standing on the sideline, mouthing “It’s my fault” as punter Thomas Morstead put his arm around him. Later, Wilson took a knee. Lazard came over to him. Randall Cobb, too.

It’s inaccurate. It doesn’t tell the full story. Yes, Wilson dropped a snap near midfield, the Chiefs recovered, and the Jets never touched the ball again. But before that, he pieced together the best game of his young career.

Confidence. Decisiveness. Aggression. Comfortability. Wilson finally practiced what the Jets preached they’d seen in practices this year. He went against the defending Super Bowl Champions and all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and for four quarters, he was the best quarterback on the field. No. That’s not a misprint.

Wilson completed 28 of 39 passes (71.8 percent) for 245 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 105.2. The Jets fell behind, 17-0, in this game. Wilson calmly brought them back. His first touchdown (a one-yarder to C.J. Uzomah) perfectly blended accuracy and touch. His second was a laser to thread a closing window to Lazard.

Wilson set new personal bests in completions and completion percentage (minimum 30 passes). He led the Jets to 336 yards of offense. They scored 20 points. They did so against a defense that entered Sunday ranked sixth in efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

“I haven’t been here long,” said Cobb. “But to see the maturity of him throughout these past few months, throughout all the negativity, throughout all the noise, to continue to fight, to continue to push. We told him we got his back. We’re gonna play with you.

“He took some chances tonight. They paid off.”

It was not perfection from Wilson. He could have thrown a better pass to Tyler Conklin in the end zone on the Jets’ fourth possession. Conklin dropped the ball, but Wilson’s pass forced him to lunge when he didn’t have to — a routine catch difficult. They settled for a field goal. There was an ill-advised pass to Garrett Wilson near the end of the first half. He had him open but threw behind and the pass was nearly intercepted.

Then there was the fumble. Down three. Under eight minutes to go. Second and nine on the Chiefs’ side of midfield. Connor McGovern sent back a fine snap. Wilson dropped it. He lunged forward, but couldn’t get it. Tershawn Wharton did.

Wilson said he felt the Jets were going to score if he held on. He’s probably right. The offense that Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay joked just wanted to “run” earlier in the week, let their young quarterback rip it and that’s exactly what he did. They slowed some with back-to-back punts before the fumble, but Wilson’s previous pass was a 13-yard liner to Conklin. They were heating up. This was a hiccup — a mistake.

It cost the Jets on Sunday. But Wilson’s performance in this defeat, and his maturity after, might be just what they need moving forward.

“If he plays like that we’re going to win a lot of football games,” Saleh said.

The pressure is now on. This was as potentially productive of a defeat as the Jets could ask for, especially if Wilson turned a corner, but it’s still a defeat. The Jets now sit 1-3. Next week’s game against the Broncos is a must-win. Dropping that won’t mathematically eliminate the Jets from the postseason, but it will make a trip there borderline impossible.

Because after the Broncos it’s the Eagles. The Jets, if not careful, could very easily head into their bye 1-5. Just three teams in NFL history have made the playoffs after such a start.

Before Sunday, though, any path to the postseason seemed far-fetched. Now that’s not the case. Wilson provided hope and belief for a franchise starved of it for far too long.

Consistency is key, but Saleh is right: The Jets will win quite a bit more if Wilson continues to play as he did against the Chiefs.

“I think we can be really good,” Wilson said. “I think we just need to keep growing together, building off of this and trusting in one another and we can see where it takes us.”

For the first time this season, there’s reason to believe in Wilson.