Zach Wilson's flash of brilliance in Hall of Fame Game is step in right direction for Jets' future

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CANTON, Ohio — This is what the Jets have wanted from Zach Wilson. It’s what they hoped he’d find during his mental reset. And, for one play and one moment, he did.

Wilson started the Jets' preseason opener, the Hall of Fame game, against the Cleveland Browns. He took a shotgun snap with his back pressed up against his own goal line. He first looked right, then came back around left to find wideout Malik Taylor streaking down the field. Wilson uncorked a perfect 57-yard pass, hitting Taylor in stride.

The next step: More of that. A whole lot more.

“I feel like I’m trying to find my way,” Wilson said after the game. “I feel like this training camp, (organized team activities) I’ve found what feels comfortable for me. It’s definitely not perfect, but it’s something I’m working at.

“It’s a great feeling to feel like there’s a good path you’re going down.”



The talent was always there. Those marvelous throws Wilson made during his tenure at BYU? The ones that dazzled scouts at his Pro Day? He didn’t suddenly forget how to thread a needle or take the top off a defense. At some point, between his arrival in Florham Park and the end of last year, he lost his way. It was more than just an elongated acclimation period. Wilson broke.

He was among the most accurate players in the 2021 draft, yet he misfired on screens. His fundamentals needed some work, but now they were completely flawed. The off-script playmaking that was supposed to be his strength was now suddenly a weapon he refused to deploy.

Wilson was broken. The Jets were determined to fix him.

“Rebuilding that confidence and that swag that we fell in love with in the draft process,” coach Robert Saleh said. “I think he’s getting it again.

“I said it before he’s a rookie all over again. All the footwork is different, the verbiage is different. The way Aaron (Rodgers) plays quarterback and the way (Nathaniel) Hackett teaches quarterback is different. There’s a lot of learning and I think he’s been attacking the heck out of it and doing a nice job.”

In no way is Wilson a finished product now, but Thursday was a legitimate step in the right direction. He finished 3-of-5 for 65 yards, leading the Jets to two field goals. But one of his misses was a bad one to Xavier Gipson. Wilson played against players fighting for their roster spots — a far cry from those he’d see on the field on Sundays. What he did on Thursday still warrants praise because for the first time he did what was asked of him.

Wilson’s first two years aren’t without highlights. There’s the gorgeous touchdown to Corey Davis against the Titans, the long gain to Keelan Cole against the Patriots, and plenty more in between. So many of those came when things broke down and Wilson just went back to his backyard routes. This pass was different.

Instead of vacating a perfect pocket, Wilson stood in it. Instead of panicking in the shadow of his own goal line, he remained calm and went through his progressions. Once he saw his receiver, he trusted his eyes, set his feet and let it fly. Then those physical gifts, so often forgotten about, took over.

“The last two years have felt kind of hectic, scrambled,” Wilson said. “Tonight I felt like I had a plan and I knew that if I do what I know I’m capable of doing, I facilitate, I lead this group, and then we can go out there and be efficient.”

The Jets played Wilson just 11 snaps against the Browns. He’ll likely play quite a bit more next week against the Panthers, then in the Jets' final two preseason games against the Bucs and Giants. After that, the Jets hope Wilson doesn’t see the field again unless it's for mop-up duty in games long decided.

But this was progress. Undeniable progress.

Now just keep building.