After Zach Wilson's benching in Buffalo, it's time for Jets to make change at quarterback

After Zach Wilson's benching in Buffalo, it's time for Jets to make change at quarterback

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This isn’t all on Zach Wilson. He might not even be the Jets’ biggest problem right now. They’re on their 14th different offensive line combination. Their skill players are woefully underperforming. They’re undisciplined, play uninspired, and are seemingly unprepared.

None of that is the quarterback’s fault.

Yet the Jets have absolutely no other choice than to bench Wilson following Sunday’s 32-6 loss to the Bills, which dropped their record to 4-6. Turn to Tim Boyle against the Dolphins. Turn to Trevor Siemian if that fails.

It’s time.

The Wilson Era is over.

“When things aren’t getting done, changes have to be made,” Wilson said. “And I understand that.”

One player does not make an offense this bad, but there is a belief shared by some within the building that their wholesale problems on offense are compounded by their struggles under center. Essentially, Wilson’s inability to be the offense’s point guard is leading to turmoil elsewhere. The Jets cannot simply keep trotting Wilson out there, hoping he gets better, while laying waste to the rest of the year.

The loss to the Bills was the Jets’ third straight. They are currently the 14th seed in the AFC East. They are two games out of the seventh wild-card spot. A loss next week to the Dolphins could make it near impossible for the Jets to make a postseason run. A damning indictment for a team with the longest playoff drought of any in the NFL (12 years).

Robert Saleh owes it to the rest of his players and coaches to see if Boyle, who went 7-of-14 for 33 yards with an interception in relief of Wilson on Sunday, makes the Jets any better. Boyle has not taken a first-team rep with the offense at practice this season. Give him the run leading into the game against Miami.

Teammates highlighted Boyle’s quick delivery — which could help the offensive line. They also praised his strong arm and fearlessness in the pocket to give receivers the extra tick to get open, he’s beloved by them. His presence in the huddle might just be the calming force, jolt of life this group needs — much like the one they received when coaches benched Wilson for Mike White a year ago.

“It’s just business as usual,” cornerback Sauce Gardner said when asked if Boyle could provide a lift.

This offense is categorically broken. Saleh wouldn’t go there from the bowels of Highmark Stadium, but him describing it as one that “needs to get better” is all the admission you need. These statistics are as mind-numbing, made more alarming by the fact the Jets have compiled them in a day and age where offense resigns supreme.

Nathaniel Hackett’s offense has one touchdown drive of more than one play since Oct. 1. They have one touchdown scored in their last 15 quarters. They have one touchdown on their last 46 offensive possessions. They are averaging 13.2 offensive points per game, which is not only lower than 2022 (17.5), which led to the firing of Mike LaFleur, but also lower than Adam Gase’s 2020 Jets (15.4).

It’s bad. Really, really bad.

Saleh tried to jumpstart the group with a youth movement — they decreased the snaps of Michael Carter (cut), C.J. Uzomah and Allen Lazard in an attempt to get Izzy Abanikanda, Irv Charles, Jason Brownlee and Jeremy Ruckert more reps. It didn’t work. They finished Sunday with 14 first downs, 155 total yards and were 0-for-11 on third downs. This against a Bills defense that allowed 24 points to the Broncos and 29 to the lifeless Patriots.

The move they must make is at quarterback, they cannot afford to send Wilson out there again and expect something to change. It’s clear, after 31 career starts, it’s not going to. Wilson is completing 59 percent of his passes this year with 1,944 passing yards (average of just 194 per game) with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 74.4.

He still is yet to throw for three touchdowns in a game and is now 11-20 as a starter.

“I’m not ready to answer any of those questions yet,” said Saleh when pressed on if Wilson will start against the Dolphins next week.

Wilson’s struggles this season were inevitable. The Jets admitted publicly the only thing that could save his career was sitting years (plural) behind Aaron Rodgers as he watched someone who had been there and done that, be there and do that. Then, either in New York or elsewhere, he could start anew — a different quarterback following his observations.

That all went out the window four plays into the season. Rodgers ruptured his Achilles, thrusting Wilson back into the lineup prematurely. One summer with Rodgers didn’t change anything, there were minor improvements, but nothing sustainable long-term.

It was an organizational mishap to know Wilson would not be ready this season and still not have a better contingency plan in place, but the Jets wanted to give him a shot. It was a bigger failure to not acquire another legitimate option (Carson Wentz in free agency, Josh Dobbs at the deadline) when they were available in case Wilson showed little signs of progression.

The Jets are now forced to scramble. Boyles and Siemian are not good options, but their only options after they failed as a team to find any better.

“I’m sorry to Jets fans,” Breece Hall told SNY of the team’s struggles. “They don’t deserve this.”

They do not.

So it’s time for the team to do something to evoke a change.

They have one card left to play.

It’s time to play it.