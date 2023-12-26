Zach Wilson out for Week 17 at Browns

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed quarterback Zach Wilson will not play Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

News: Zach Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Thursday, Saleh says. So Trevor Siemian gets another start. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 26, 2023

Wilson is still in concussion protocol. With the short week, it was going to be an uphill battle for him to return. Trevor Siemian will make his second start in five days with Brett Rypien as his backup.

With the extra days off following the Cleveland game, Wilson could possibly return for the final game of the season — and what could be his final game in a Jets uniform — in Week 18 against the New England Patriots.

For now, it will be Siemian again, who went 27 of 49 for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception in New York’s 30-28 win over the Washington Commanders.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire