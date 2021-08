The AV Club

A few weeks ago, the creators of What If…? talked about their process for breaking stories. They said it involved a big poster of all the Marvel characters they wanted to do something with, and while trying to figure out what kind of Black Panther stories they could tell, they noticed that—courtesy of the prologue scenes in Black Panther and Guardians Of The Galaxy—both Peter Quill and T’Challa are nearly the same age. From there, it must’ve been a pretty easy leap to get to “What if the thing t