Zach Wilson wants to get Jets together for pre-training camp workouts

Zach Wilson wants to build as much chemistry as possible with his weapons before the Jets open the season against the Carolina Panthers.

Wilson said he would like to hold informal workouts with his wide receivers, tight ends and running backs prior to training camp. Wilson has not picked a date yet, but the Jets start training camp on July 27.

“We’ll find some time to get together,” Wilson said Wednesday, the final day of minicamp.

The Jets’ rookie quarterback is making an extra effort to develop better chemistry with New York’s skill position players. With the Jets bringing in a rookie quarterback, along with a brand new offensive system, it will take some time for the offense to get where it needs to be.

There will be a learning curve for Wilson and his peers when it comes to Mike LaFleur’s offense. However, the hope is for those players to narrow that gap before the regular season begins. Having informal workouts should help in doing so.

The NFL did not allow players to get together for private workouts outside the team facilities last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tennessee Titans were one of the teams that violated that rule, and it lead to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

This year, however, new NFL protocols will allow players to gather outside team facilities, permitted they are vaccinated. Unvaccinated players can not get together for meetings, practice, or training activities outside the team facilities.

