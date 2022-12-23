Zach Wilson: I’ve got to look myself in the mirror, we didn’t do anything on offense

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acknowledged after Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars that his performance was unacceptable.

“I’ve got to look myself in the mirror, I’ve got to go back and watch this tape, and you’ve got to be hard on yourself and just say, ‘Why are we not moving the ball?’ It starts with me,” Wilson said. “I didn’t put my team in the best position there and we didn’t do anything on offense.”

Wilson, who was widely criticized for saying he didn’t think he felt the Jets’ defense down after a 10-3 loss to the Patriots, acknowledged that he let his teammates down in last night’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.

“I’ve just got to put my head down and try and get better for these guys,” Wilson said. “That’s kind of my message for them. I’m trying to give it everything I’ve got. I’m trying to late it out for you guys and it’s not good enough. I’ve got to put them in a better position.”

Wilson said it was tough to hear boos from Jets fans.

“Yeah, it is, but I don’t blame them. We have a passionate fan base and they’re here to watch us score touchdowns and we’re not scoring touchdowns, we’re not getting first downs, we’re not moving the ball, we obviously can’t throw the ball. Of course they’re frustrated,” Wilson said.

And the Jets are frustrated that the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft looks like a major bust.

