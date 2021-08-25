Zach Wilson on upcoming game vs Eagles: 'I wish I could play the whole game, I want to compete' | Jets News Conference
Jets QB Zach Wilson discusses how he wants to build of his preseason game against the Packers and would love to play the entire preseason finale against the Eagles but knows he shouldn't risk injury. Wilson explains that he never wants to get complacent and wants to compete day in and day out to prove why he should be the everyday starter. He believes competition brings out the best in every player.