With Zach Wilson unsigned, Jets will work out 2 veteran quarterbacks

With Zach Wilson still unsigned, the Jets will work out veteran quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Sean Mannion on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Wilson and the Jets haggling over offset language, New York only had two quarterbacks, James Morgan and Mike White, at Wednesday’s first training camp practice. Should the Wilson negotiations continue, Gang Green could need an extra arm in camp to take up some throws. That’s where Johnson and Mannion could come in.

Neither took a regular season snap in 2020, and Johnson has not since 2018 when he was a member of the Washington Football Team. Mannion attempted 21 passes for the Vikings in 2019.

The two quarterbacks have combined for eight starts in their careers.

