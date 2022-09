Associated Press

Martin McDonagh has returned to the Venice International Film Festival with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is having its world premiere Monday night in competition. Farrell on Monday said that he and McDonagh have talked about working together again, and they have a “mature agreement” where they’ll accept if the other wants to pass. It tells a story about longtime friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) at a fraught moment when Colm suddenly decides to end the relationship.