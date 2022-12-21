Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence discuss each other's play ahead of Week 16 'TNF' duel

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Duane Brown saw no need to downplay what's ahead for the New York Jets. Next up for the Jets (7-7) is a home game Thursday night against Trevor Lawrence and the suddenly surging Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8). The Jets are currently in the ninth spot in the AFC - two out of the playoffs - and have very little margin for error, especially after a 20-17 loss to Detroit in which they blew a late lead.