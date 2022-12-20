Zach Wilson to start for Jets again after Mike White ruled out with rib injury

The New York Jets will once again be forced to start Zach Wilson at quarterback after head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Mike White would miss Week 16 game with a rib injury. Doctors wouldn't clear White for contact for the second consecutive week, Saleh said, after he suffered a rib injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Despite optimism from Saleh on Monday, this was to be expected after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said White was dealing with "multiple" rib fractures. White reportedly talked to "almost 10 doctors" to find one who would clear him for contact before Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, but none would.

Thus, Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup after being benched before Week 11. The Jets went on to lose the game, 20-17, as Wilson completed 51.4 percent of his passing attempts for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It was by no means an impressive performance, but Wilson displayed some of the arm strength and athleticism that scouts touted during his pre-draft process before the Jets drafted him No. 2 overall in 2021.

The news comes as the Jets prepare for arguably their most important game of the season in a Thursday night matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are in the hunt for a playoff berth, though the Jaguars could sneak in as a division winner or as one of the third wild card teams. The Jets, meanwhile, likely need to win their remaining three games if they want a shot at their first postseason appearance in over a decade.

Before his benching, Wilson proved capable of leading the Jets to victory after he went 5-2 as a starter before the loss to the Lions. However, Wilson didn't offer much excitement with his inauspicious stats and costly turnovers. Ultimately, a 77-yard outing in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots led to White's promotion to the starting job and Wilson's demotion to the bench.

White played well in his three games as the starter but couldn't manifest wins for New York. But it's unclear if White will return as the starter when he's fully healthy. Saleh wouldn't say so on Monday, at least. A winning effort from Wilson on Thursday could change the coaching staff's opinion on their former first-rounder, though. Especially if it helps push the Jets to the playoffs.