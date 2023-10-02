Advertisement

Zach Wilson throws second touchdown as Jets tie up Chiefs

Who saw this coming?

Zach Wilson is doing his best Aaron Rodgers' impersonation, leading the Jets back from a 17-0 first quarter deficit to a 20-20 tie in the third.

The Jets quarterback's pinpoint passing on a seven-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half was unexpected. He was 5-for-5 for 75 yards and a touchdown on the drive after going 18-of-26 for 141 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

He opened the second half with a 25-yard back-shoulder throw to tight end Tyler Conklin and ended it with a 10-yard pass to Allen Lazard for a touchdown. For good measure, Wilson ran in the two-point conversion, diving over the goal line for the tying points.

Lazard now has three catches for 61 yards.