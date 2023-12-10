Zach Wilson throws for 301 yards, C.J. Stroud hurt in 30-6 Jets win

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's return to the starting lineup couldn't have gone much better.

Wilson completed 27-of-36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns after spending the last two games on the bench in favor of Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. Wilson's big day lead the way to a 30-6 Jets home win over the Texans.

The loss is a blow to Houston's playoff hopes and the loss was only part of the reason why this was a terrible day for the Texans. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was having a miserable day against the Jets defense and then left the game with a concussion in the fourth quarter. Edge rusher Will Anderson, wide receiver Nico Collins, and linebacker Blake Cashman also left with injuries as the Texans fell out of playoff position in the AFC.

Stroud's status will be the most closely watched heading into next Sunday's trip to Tennessee.

Wilson's first touchdown pass went to Randall Cobb in the third quarter to break a scoreless tie and set things rolling for a surprisingly frisky Jets offense. They had 27 points in their previous three games, so a 30-point half was not something that anyone was expecting to see from them on Sunday.

It's almost certainly too little, too late for their playoff hopes but it's a positive ending to a week that included questions for head coach Robert Saleh about whether Wilson was resistant to returning to action after his benching. Saleh and Wilson were emphatic in their denials of such a notion and Wilson's third-highest passing yardage in a game is a pretty good sign that he's comfortable running the offense.

He'll get another chance to do so in Miami as the Jets try to continue playing spoilers next week.