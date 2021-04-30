Zach Wilson takeaways as Jets QB reacts to coming to New York

Zach Wilson Draft Night close up

Jets QB Zach Wilson spoke with reporters on Friday a day after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here are the takeaways...

ON WHY HE'S HAPPY WITH THE JETS

"I'm truly so excited, because everything for me was about situation. It's landing with the right team, the right owners, organization, the right players. And I feel like this is exactly what I needed. So I'm so excited to be a part of this team."



ON HEAD COACH ROBERT SALEH

"Why I like coach Saleh so much is he genuinely understands that football is such a team game. There's a 53-man roster and it takes every single piece to make this thing go round. One guy is not gonna do it on his own. And that's what is so special about this team is they've put together such a great plan."

ON MODELING HIS GAME OFF AARON RODGERS

"It's crazy, because I was such a big Aaron Rodgers fan just from Day 1 as a young kid. Just watching the plays he made, the way that he did it. That's why that was someone I pushed to try and be.

"Obviously now at this stage, growing up, getting to high school, college, the NFL, it's really finding my own style as a quarterback -- how I can be my own player. No more trying to be other guys. I'm gonna be the quarterback I am and give my all, and it's all gonna work itself out."

ON EXPECTATIONS AND HIS UNDERDOG MENTALITY

“I wouldn’t say the underdog mentality is (there) much anymore. I would say the ability to still prove something because, I mean, if you’re the second overall pick and you don’t perform and you don’t work hard, it really means nothing down the road."