Zach Wilson is out for Sunday, with a concussion

Zach Wilson is out, at least for Sunday.

The starter turned backup turned starter turned backup turned starter will miss Sunday's game against the Commanders. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Wilson is out with a concussion sustained last weekend in Miami.

The two quarterbacks will be Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien. Siemian will start. Although Aaron Rodgers is on the 53-man roster so that he can continue to practice, he won't be the emergency third quarterback.

The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention. At this point, there's a benefit to losing — since it will push them higher in the draft order for round one. (Their second-round pick was sent to the Packers as part of the Rodgers trade.)

But the first rule of Tank Club is don't talk about Tank Club. It's far better to just let it happen. With Siemian and Rypien as the options for the 5-9 Jets, it's more likely to come naturally.