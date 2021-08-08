Zach Wilson struggles in Jets’ opening scrimmage, defense dominates

The energy was there and the excitement was present, as it was the first time the Jets practiced in MetLife Stadium in front of the fans this offseason. The evening felt as close to an actual football game as Gang Green could get.

It was time for the offensive fireworks, but explosions never came as the starting offense struggled mightily. And more importantly, Zach Wilson played poorly during the Green and White scrimmage.

The rookie quarterback gave an honest assessment afterward.

“Yeah, not great. I have high expectations for myself and for this offense,” Wilson said. “I gotta lead those guys, I gotta make better decisions.”

Unofficially, Wilson finished 11 for 24 with 112 yards and two interceptions and almost threw another one to Lamarcus Joyner.

Overall, it was a rough day for the offense. Too many three-and-outs, and the Wilson-led group only produced one field goal during team drills.

But the starting offense struggling doesn’t fall solely on Wilson.

The offensive line didn’t create many holes for the running backs to burst through, like they have throughout training camp. There were dropped passes from his tight ends and receivers too. One pass hit Trevon Wesco in the chest before slipping through and hitting the turf. The pass protection was below average, as they allowed a few sacks on Wilson (though he remained upright in the red non-contact jersey of course). There was miscommunication on a couple routes with Corey Davis.

The rookie had a few moments, but the bad plays outweighed the good.

Like when Wilson was fooled and threw a pick right to Javelin Guidry. Or when he threw into traffic to Jamison Crowder over the middle and Joyner broke up the pass and the ball fell into C.J. Mosley’s hands. Or when Wilson tried to hit Elijah Moore on a curl route, but the ball died, smacked the ground and arrived at Moore’s feet.

But perspective is required because even though the rookie’s performance was disappointing, it’s still practice and doesn’t count. Every day can’t be a dominant performance. Bad days like Saturday night are expected, but more importantly they’re teachable moments for the former BYU quarterback.

Story continues

“I just gotta remind myself, it’s gonna be a process and just gotta keep attacking it each day,” Wilson said. “You can’t get down on yourself. I got all the confidence in the world in myself. That’s why I’m frustrated. I think it’s just understanding that it just takes time. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure I get there, and I got the help of my teammates and my coaches to help me get there.”

And to be fair, there were aspects of the practice that were new for Wilson.

This was the first time offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur wasn’t on the field with him as LaFleur called plays from the press box. Usually LaFleur is in Wilson’s ear during practice guiding him. It was the first time most of the plays weren’t scripted. Also, it was the first time Wilson received the plays in the headset and had to line up the offense himself.

Not making excuses, but these are all things Wilson is still adjusting to as a rookie.

So Jet fans before the overreacting begins, remind yourself the scrimmage doesn’t count. Wilson could have thrown three touchdowns and looked like a rockstar, but it wouldn’t truly matter. Moments like this are part of the roller coaster ride of a rookie.

What matters is Week 1 of the NFL season, when the games count. But on the flip side, the starting defense dominated.

And that’s a positive because there will be Sundays when the defense will have to carry the team this season. So it’s good that the unit flashed its potential.

“I thought the defense came out and they’re playing very fast, especially up front,” coach Robert Saleh said. “Everything starts up front, especially in football offensively and defensively, I thought the defense did a really nice job coming out hot.”

The defensive line was creating constant pressure as Tanzel Smart, John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson each had a sack. The defensive coverage was tight as they forced a couple interceptions. The linebackers were filling their gaps to physically halt the ground game.

The standout defender was Mosley, who made his presence felt in the run game and in the pass.

“Everybody came in relaxed knowing what they have to do, understanding the playbook,” Mosley said. “We were out there having fun.”

Mosley was fired up after one series. As he was walking to the bench on the sideline he shouted to some Jets fans “I’m a m-----f------ dog! Don’t forget that!”

If that All-Pro dog is still in Mosley, the Jets defense is going to be vastly improved in 2021.