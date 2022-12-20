Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars as Mike White still not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday. Mike White (ribs) still has not been cleared for contact.

It was always a long shot for White to start on a short week with not being cleared for contact. The question now becomes can be be cleared in time for Week 17 against the Seahawks.

Of course, this also means Wilson has another shot to prove he can still be the man for the Jets and prevent White from retaking the starting job. Without question, he has to perform better than he did on Sunday against the Lions. But if he can come up with a strong performance against a hot Jaguars team and keep the Jets’ playoff hopes alive in primetime, then perhaps he’ll have a chance to make Saleh and the coaching staff keep him in the starting lineup.

Another dud, on the other hand, and the Jets may have no problem going back to White. If the Jets do lose Thursday, the season is all but lost. The stakes have never been higher for the former No. 2 overall pick.

