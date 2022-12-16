Zach Wilson to start for Jets with Mike White not cleared
The NFL Network insiders have the latest news on the New York Jets quarterback situation.
Zach Wilson is in for an injured Mike White vs. Detroit Lions, and has completed 55.6% of his passes for 1,279 yards with 4 TDs and 5 INTs in 7 starts
Jets quarterback Mike White will not be playing against the Lions this weekend, but it’s not for a lack of trying to find a way on the field. White told reporters on Friday that he spoke to 10 doctors in a bid to find one that would clear him to play and came to the [more]
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes discusses QB Zach Wilson’s return as starting signal caller for the Jets due to the injury to Mike White, explaining that the team will need to rely on the running game and the defense to help Wilson, who was working to fix flawed fundamentals since he was pulled from the starting lineup.
Our staff teamed up with Colts Wire to preview Saturday's game
Bobby Wagner talked about the challenges of Year 1 in Los Angeles, which he feels has been one of his best seasons individually
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.
College Football Bowl and Playoff Schedule, Game Previews, Predictions, Odds, How To Watch
The Jaguars host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 15 matchup.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Takeaways from the #49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Can the Packers go 4-0 to finish the 2022 season? They'll be in a good position to make the playoffs if they do.