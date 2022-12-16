Zach Wilson to start for Jets against Lions with Mike White not being cleared for contact

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets team doctors will not clear QB Mike White from his rib injury for contact, and therefore, Zach Wilson will start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, head coach Robert Saleh said Friday.

White told reporters on Thursday that there was "no doubt" he would start in Week 15, despite being limited in practice with the injury he suffered last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Saleh said Friday that White feels fine and isn't in pain, but it’s a “contact issue” that is keeping him out of the game. The head coach did not specify the exact injury White sustained.

“But this is one of those deals where we gotta do what’s best for the player and protect the player from the player," Saleh said.

Wilson has not played since Nov. 20 against the New England Patriots.

After making the announcement, Saleh reiterated the sequence of events of White’s injury.

“Sunday after the game – obviously it’s been well documented – he was taken to the hospital to get x-rays and all that stuff. All that stuff cleared and he got on the plane. Everything was checked out fine,” Saleh said. “Monday, Tuesday same thing, getting more evaluation. He was cleared for practice, which he has been doing, he feels fine. But our doctors, and rightfully so, would not clear him for contact.”

Saleh called White “an absolute warrior” and said he has “been doing everything he could this week to find another opinion to get him on to the football field, to find somebody who would clear him for contact.”

The head coach later clarified that it is "common practice" for players to seek second opinions from non-team doctors and the team had no issue with White attempting to find a doctor who would clear him for contact. Saleh added White “exhausted every measure he possibly can because he wants to be out there for his teammates.”



The Jets face the Lions (6-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m.