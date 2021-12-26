Zach Wilson with spectacular 52-yard TD run for Jets
The New York Jets did not draft Zach Wilson for his legs. However, the rookie QB from BYU delivered Gang Green’s longest run of the season in a Week 16 game on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The second pick in the 2021 NFL draft — behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence — was forced to scramble in the first quarter against the Jaguars.
And Wilson showed some marvelous moves as he went 52 yards for a touchdown that put the Jets up 6-3.
The extra point was blocked because joy has to come with some form of sadness for the dedicated Jets’ faithful.
ZACH WILSON SCRAMBLES FOR A 52-YARD TOUCHDOWN! #TakeFlight
📺: #JAXvsNYJ on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/XPp2NNbquL
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021
The previous long run in 2021 for a Jet was 39 yards by Michael Carter.
Now it is Lawrence’s move in the battle between the top two picks in the 2021 draft.