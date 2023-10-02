Zach Wilson on 'SNF' vs. Chiefs: 'I lost us that game' because of my dropped snap
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson post-game speaking on Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
Rodney Harrison tried to get Chris Jones to rip Zach Wilson, to no avail.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
