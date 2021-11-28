Zach Wilson shovel pass goes horribly wrong in first game back from injury

After missing four games with a knee injury, Zach Wilson was cleared to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Not all New York Jets fans were thrilled with the news. Not even a full quarter into his return, the rookie quarterback demonstrated why.

Facing third-and-17 late in the first quarter, Wilson took a shotgun snap and looked off his first option on a passing play. He sprinted up the middle, then chucked a shovel pass to running back Ty Johnson. But Johnson wasn't looking. He'd turned upfield to block for his scrambling quarterback.

Wilson's pass bounced off Johnson's back and into the hands of Houston cornerback Tavierre Thomas, who corralled a diving interception. Five plays later, the Texans converted the turnover into the first touchdown of the game on a pass from Tyrod Taylor to Brevin Jordan.

The interception was Wilson's 10th against five touchdowns in the seventh game of his rookie season for a 2-8 Jets team that drafted him No. 2 overall in April hoping he'd be the quarterback savior the franchise has long coveted. So far he's not that. Far from it.

It's entirely too soon to judge Wilson's efficacy as an NFL quarterback. But the early returns aren't great.